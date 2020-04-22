Public Safety Log (April 22)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Disorderly conduct — On Sunday, around 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Southwest Tunison Avenue, witnesses said 24-year-old Brandon Whitby, 19-year-old Juan Smith and 19-year-old Ian Farrell were fighting in the fire station parking lot. All three were found to be drunk and cited for disorderly conduct. The 19-year-olds were also cited for alcohol possession.
Menacing — On Sunday around 2:13 p.m. in the block of 200 Southwest Second Street, 53-year-old Shawn Lee Schmock was waving around a knife and threatening a man in a wheelchair. Schmock was arrested on menacing, disorderly conduct, coercion and unlawful use of a weapon charges.
ALBANY POLICE
Failure to register – From Monday, 3600 block Knox Butte Road. Joshua Frederick McCoy, 41, was arrested on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Shoplift robbery – From Monday, Winco, 3100 Pacific Blvd. S.E. Andrew David Hill, 29, was arrested on a charge of third-degree robbery.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Not 420 material – 9:36 a.m. Monday, 1800 block Fir Street. A concerned resident thought she had marijuana plants growing in her backyard. An officer responded and found typical weeds growing in her garden, not marijuana.
