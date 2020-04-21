Public Safety Log (April 21)

Felon with firearm – 4:02 p.m. Saturday, 4200 block Airport Road. An officer responded to a report of a man trying to break into a house and pushing a resident. Michael Gordon, 38, was arrested. He was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and criminal trespass while in possession of a firearm.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal mischief – From Monday afternoon. Josh Lee Shaddon, 42, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and attempted first-degree criminal trespass. The crimes allegedly were committed on April 3, with the attempted trespass occurring at a dwelling in the 32400 block of Oakville Road. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the matter. Shaddon also has an open Linn County case for unauthorized use of a vehicle where the crime allegedly occurred in February. (In 2011, Shaddon was found guilty except for insanity of murdering his mother. He was discharged from the Oregon State Hospital in 2016, but then placed in the custody of the Oregon Custody of Corrections on a 20-month sentence for crafting a knife out of a comb while incarcerated and awaiting the murder trial.)