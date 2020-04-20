Public Safety Log (April 20)

Public Safety Log (April 20)

police tape

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Online scam – 1:15 p.m. Saturday, 34300 block East Lacomb Road, near Lebanon. A resident had somewhere between $35,000 and $80,000 taken via a scam from a purported online “girlfriend.” The case is under investigation.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal mistreatment – From Friday afternoon. Jenna Marie Smith of Albany was charged with first-degree criminal mistreatment, third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a minor. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. The victim was a child younger than 10 years old.

Strangulation – From Friday afternoon. Christopher Ramon Miller of Albany was charged with strangulation and fourth-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on April 9 and the APD investigated the case.

