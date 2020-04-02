Public Safety Log (April 2)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CORVALLIS POLICE

Attempted trespassing — Around 9:20 a.m. on March 27, a resident in the 2500 block of NW Highland Avenue reported to police that an unknown woman was trying to enter a neighbor's house. The woman, described as slender, white, and in her 20's, was reportedly under the influence of drugs when police arrived.

Probation violation — Around 8:09 a.m. on March 31, a man accused a woman of pushing his wheelchair into the street on NW Monroe Avenue after kicking him in his broken foot. When the responding officer approached the woman, she denied kicking the man and accused him of "talking dirty to her, and trying to have sex with her" as well as taking her wallet, according to the police report. The man denied those claims and said the two were arguing. The officer later discovered the woman had an active warrant through the Lebanon Municipal Court for violating probation, so she was given a citation.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing cart — About 7:18 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 400 block of Moyer Street in Brownsville reported that a cart valued at $500 was taken from front yard.

Attempted break-in — About 1:24 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 42000 block of Green River Road, Sweet Home, reported that while watching television, he heard a noise in the garage. When he went to investigate, he saw an arm reaching through a window. The person to whom the arm belonged fled.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net or 541-812-6091.

