Public Safety Log (April 14)

ALBANY POLICE

Domestic — Andrew John Plews, 47, of Albany, was charged with strangulation and felony domestic assault Sunday in the 600 block of Trinity Street Northeast. The altercation allegedly began after Plews did not clean up after dinner. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Domestic — Stephanie Shaw, 39, was charged about 11 p.m. Sunday with fourth-degree assault after an altercation with her boyfriend in the 1600 block of 14th Avenue Southwest. Alcohol was involved.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing rifle — About 8 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 33000 block of Bond Butte Drive, Harrisburg, reported that a .22-caliber firearm and purse were taken from a parked pickup.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Head butt — About 6:22 p.m. Saturday, a caller in the 1100 block of 43rd Avenue reported that a woman had rammed her head through a wall three times. Officers and Sweet Home medics were dispatched. The woman was heavily intoxicated, but refused medical transport. Other adults were advised to keep an eye on her.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Weapon crimes – From Monday afternoon. Benjamin Saul Williams, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with giving false information to a peace officer in connection with a citation or warrant and interfering with a peace or parole and probation officer. Those crimes allegedly occurred on Friday and were investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. In a separate case, Williams was charged based on amended district attorney’s information with felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, pointing a firearm at another and felony first-degree failure to appear. The bulk of those crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 5. Williams also was charged in a third case with felony heroin possession.

