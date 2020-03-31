Public Safety Log (April 1)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Disorderly conduct - On Monday at 9:47 a.m., a man reportedly took off his clothes and was yelling while wielding a frying pan in the 700 block of SW Fourth Street. Corvallis Police officers apprehended the man threatening him with a taser until he calmed down. According to a police report, he mistook the Corvallis officers for Albany officers, but was able to be talked down.

Theft of air compressor - On Monday at 10:39 a.m., a Philomath man reported his air compressor stolen from his house under construction in the 1100 block of SW Sylvia Street. Police said the man had his yellow Emgloo Airmate air compressor and hose behind a locked door, but he believes a thief was able to unlock the door.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Cashed checks — At 4:23 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 300 block of South 3rd St., Harrisburg, reported that more than $3,800 in checks were cashed without their permission.

