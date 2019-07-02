{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK PIX police log lights

CORVALLIS POLICE

Harassment — 4:17 p.m. Thursday, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive. Holly Hess, 50, was cited for harassment after she allegedly punched a security guard in the head in the hospital emergency room.

Telephonic harassment — 10:12 a.m. Saturday, Law Enforcement Center, 180 NW Fifth St. An officer took a report from a woman who said she had been receiving phone calls and text messages from an unknown man demanding that she send him nude photos of herself. The officer sent a text to the originating number instructing the man to stop harassing the woman and advised the woman to block the number.

Overdose — 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 1300 block of Northwest Dream Place. An officer responding to reports of an unconscious male found a 26-year-old man who had overdosed on black tar heroin and was gasping for breath. Paramedics arrived and revived the man using Narcan.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

DUII crash – 12:21 a.m. Friday, Sodaville Road and Cascade Drive. Charles Troxell, 64, of Lebanon, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving after crashing his vehicle and severing a utility pole. He sustained minor injuries.

DUII crash – 8:24 p.m. Saturday, 31500 block Diamond Hill Drive. Brandon Sadler, 31, was charged with DUII-alcohol, reckless driving and traffic violations after a crash near Harris Road. Sadler was transported to a Springfield hospital for injuries suffered in the crash.

DUII crash – 12:23 a.m. Sunday, 37900 block Golden Valley Drive. Deputies investigated a single vehicle, non-injury crash. Scott Swanson, 54, of Lebanon, was arrested for DUII and reckless driving.

Theft – 2:10 p.m. Sunday, 51300 block Quartzville Road. A caller reported that his Coleman power generator was stolen from his campsite along the roadway. The estimated loss value was $800.

Fraudulent use of a credit card – Starting at 7:40 p.m. Sunday, various locations in Sweet Home. A car was broken into in the Quartzville area, and a debit card was used at four Sweet Home locations: Hoy’s Hardware, Dan-Dee Sales, Safeway and the Main Street Deli.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Assault plea – From Monday afternoon. Gildardo Hernandez-Hernandez of Albany pleaded no contest to charges of fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. The crimes occurred on May 23 and were investigated by the Albany Police Department. Three charges, including second-degree assault, are scheduled to be dismissed at sentencing on July 26.

Sex crimes – From Monday afternoon. Billy Evan Duran, 37, of Albany, was charged with two counts of second-degree sex abuse. The crimes allegedly occurred between July 1, 2016 and Aug. 6, 2016, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0