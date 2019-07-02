CORVALLIS POLICE
Harassment — 4:17 p.m. Thursday, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive. Holly Hess, 50, was cited for harassment after she allegedly punched a security guard in the head in the hospital emergency room.
Telephonic harassment — 10:12 a.m. Saturday, Law Enforcement Center, 180 NW Fifth St. An officer took a report from a woman who said she had been receiving phone calls and text messages from an unknown man demanding that she send him nude photos of herself. The officer sent a text to the originating number instructing the man to stop harassing the woman and advised the woman to block the number.
Overdose — 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 1300 block of Northwest Dream Place. An officer responding to reports of an unconscious male found a 26-year-old man who had overdosed on black tar heroin and was gasping for breath. Paramedics arrived and revived the man using Narcan.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII crash – 12:21 a.m. Friday, Sodaville Road and Cascade Drive. Charles Troxell, 64, of Lebanon, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving after crashing his vehicle and severing a utility pole. He sustained minor injuries.
DUII crash – 8:24 p.m. Saturday, 31500 block Diamond Hill Drive. Brandon Sadler, 31, was charged with DUII-alcohol, reckless driving and traffic violations after a crash near Harris Road. Sadler was transported to a Springfield hospital for injuries suffered in the crash.
DUII crash – 12:23 a.m. Sunday, 37900 block Golden Valley Drive. Deputies investigated a single vehicle, non-injury crash. Scott Swanson, 54, of Lebanon, was arrested for DUII and reckless driving.
Theft – 2:10 p.m. Sunday, 51300 block Quartzville Road. A caller reported that his Coleman power generator was stolen from his campsite along the roadway. The estimated loss value was $800.
Fraudulent use of a credit card – Starting at 7:40 p.m. Sunday, various locations in Sweet Home. A car was broken into in the Quartzville area, and a debit card was used at four Sweet Home locations: Hoy’s Hardware, Dan-Dee Sales, Safeway and the Main Street Deli.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Assault plea – From Monday afternoon. Gildardo Hernandez-Hernandez of Albany pleaded no contest to charges of fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. The crimes occurred on May 23 and were investigated by the Albany Police Department. Three charges, including second-degree assault, are scheduled to be dismissed at sentencing on July 26.
Sex crimes – From Monday afternoon. Billy Evan Duran, 37, of Albany, was charged with two counts of second-degree sex abuse. The crimes allegedly occurred between July 1, 2016 and Aug. 6, 2016, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.