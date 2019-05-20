The Oregon National Guard and Corvallis public safety agencies are participating in a career event at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd.
Representatives of the Corvallis Police Department and the Corvallis Fire Department will be on hand to discuss their professions and meet with teens at the club. National Guard members also will be present to discuss their mission, benefits and training.
There will be food as well as time for questions and demonstrations of equipment.