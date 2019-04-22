CORVALLIS POLICE
Meth on the roof — At 4 p.m Thursday an officer went to the Corvallis Outlet Store, 934 NW Kings Blvd., for reports that someone was on the roof. The officer located a man on top of the building who reportedly had a meth pipe and a lighter in his hand. Steen Alvin Skinner, 29, was helped off the roof by way of a ladder and was cited and released for second-degree criminal trespass.
ID theft — A woman came into the Law Enforcement Center at 11:51 a.m. on Friday to report someone had used her Social Security number to open a Comcast account without her permission.
Trains and warrants — At 12:38 p.m. Friday an officer responded to reports of a man lying with his head on the railroad tracks at Northeast Highway 99W and Circle Boulevard. An extremely intoxicated man was found walking along the tracks and said he had been lying down because he was tired. A breath test showed the man’s blood alcohol level was 0.17 percent, and a background check showed the man had a warrant for failure to appear on a resisting arrest charge. Hilario Leal Hernandez, 49, was cited on the warrant and released because the jail was full.
DUII on the tracks — At 1:47 a.m. on Saturday an officer returning from patrol spotted a 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander with Texas plates stuck on the railroad tracks in front of the Law Enforcement Center at Northwest Sixth Street and Jackson Avenue. The officer saw a man enter the vehicle and attempt to move it, then conducted field sobriety tests on the man. Ethan Lloyd Lankford, 25, was cited on charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangering. His blood alcohol level reportedly measured 0.21 percent.
One less gun — At 1 p.m. Saturday, a man came into the Law Enforcement Center and said he wanted to turn in his Krag .30-40 hunting rifle for destruction. He said he no longer wanted the rifle and didn’t want to sell it. The officer collected the rifle, checked to make sure it wasn’t stolen, and entered it into evidence for destruction.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Repeat offense — At 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a man called to report that someone had broken into the lock box of his egg stand at Northeast Highway 20 and Garden Avenue and had stolen the money from egg sales. He said similar thefts had occurred several times. A deputy advised him on additional security measures.
Injury accident — At 5 p.m. Saturday a deputy was dispatched to a three-car crash on Highway 20 near the Children’s Farm Home. The deputy determined that a westbound 2004 Dodge R15 had rear-ended a 2001 Buick Le Sabre, then veered into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a 2009 Honda Fit that was traveling east. Cesar Garcia Marin, 25, of Albany, the driver of the Dodge, was cited for following too closely and driving without a license. The driver of the Honda, Patricia Jean Weber, 52, of Corvallis, was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. All three vehicles were towed from the scene.
Car into house — At 8:25 a.m. Sunday, two deputies were dispatched to the 14500 block of Highway 99W in southern Polk County for reports that a vehicle had crashed into a house. Austin Wiley Kosmicki, 18, of Corvallis reportedly told the deputies he was driving south toward Corvallis in a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe and fell asleep at the wheel. Kosmicki was treated at the scene by Polk County medics but declined to be taken to the hospital.