Republic Services officials got an earful during a Benton County Board of Commissioners work session Tuesday morning from residents unhappy with the company’s decision to raise the minimum fee for dumping household waste at the Coffin Butte Landfill.
The company initially announced it would be tripling the fee beginning Jan. 1, from $28.75 to $85.75, while also raising the weight limit on a “minimum” load from 500 pounds to 2,000 pounds.
Last week, following an outcry from small-scale landfill users, Republic rolled back the increase, saying the new minimum fee would be $40, a 39 percent price hike.
Company officials said the price increase was needed to reduce congestion and address safety concerns at the landfill, a regional facility that accepts waste from 11 Oregon counties and generates an average of 340 vehicle trips per day. With just one set of scales to weigh vehicles going in and out of the dump, the company said, Republic’s garbage trucks and other large-scale haulers sometimes get stuck behind lines of private citizens with small loads, reducing efficiency and driving up costs.
Former Benton County Solid Waste Advisory Council member Mark Yeager, one of four members of the public who spoke on the topic during Tuesday’s work session, said the dumping fee rollback was welcome but still represented a hefty cost increase that could have troubling consequences.
“People in rural areas are either going to dump their trash on rural roads … or, worse yet, burn everything, including the plastics we can no longer recycle,” he said.
“We should be making it easier, not harder, for people to properly dispose of waste.”
Rural property owner Greg Peterson said he already has a problem with people dumping trash on his land and is afraid the price hike will make matters worse. He expressed skepticism about safety issues at the landfill and called on Republic to add a second set of scales or adopt new technology to streamline the weighing process and ease congestion at the site.
“Why we’ve gotten to this situation where we have a severe crisis without any planning is hard for me to understand,” he told the commissioners.
“I know they want to avoid putting in a second scaling station, but … it’s the public that ends up paying for everything.”
And Lisa Anderson, who lives in a rural neighborhood where curbside trash pickup is not available, said Coffin Butte is her only viable option for disposing of household waste. She called on Republic to open transfer stations like the ones in Lane County, where residents can dispose of a load of household waste for as little as $12.
(Benton County currently has no transfer stations. Linn County has two. There’s a Lebanon facility, owned by Republic, that charges a minimum fee of $33 per cubic yard. It’s not clear how that facility will be affected by the new minimum fee. There’s another one in Sweet Home, owned by Waste Connections Inc., where the minimum fee is $21.25 for up to 500 pounds.)
Anderson also read excerpts from Republic’s most recent quarterly reports, highlighting statements about the Arizona-based corporation’s profitability.
“When you read through these financials, what you see is a company that is looking for new profit points,” she said.
“I don’t get a 39 percent increase. I’m on Social Security.”
No one spoke in favor of the price increase.
While the county does not have rate-setting authority for the landfill, it does have some leverage with Republic Services, which operates Coffin Butte under a franchise agreement with the county. The work session came as the two sides are entering into negotiations over renewing the agreement, which expires at the end of 2020.
Republic’s mid-valley municipal manager, Julie Jackson, one of three company representatives in attendance Tuesday, said the firm offers numerous options for disposing of bulky loads of household waste besides making a run to the dump. Those include extra-large trash carts, special-order pickups and dumpster rentals.
She also pointed out that illegal dumping has been a problem for years, long before the rate increase was announced.
And she said improvements such as transfer stations and additional scales could be part of the negotiations for the new franchise agreement.
“All suggestions can come to the table,” Jackson said.
Board of Commissioners Chair Xan Augerot said she wanted to gather more information from the public going into the franchise negotiations and expressed a desire to reach a compromise on landfill issues.
“I think what we’re hearing is that there’s a clear need for self-hauling service,” Augerot said.
“We have a partner in Republic Services that in some ways has done a fantastic job … but we have to find some way to make it work for our residents as well as for the company.”
In response to questions from the Gazette-Times, Jackson clarified several points about the price increase on Tuesday:
• The new $40 minimum fee will cover up to 600 pounds of household waste.
• The fee for up to 700 pounds will be $40.58.
• After 700 pounds, the rate goes up roughly $3.47 for each additional 100 pounds up to one ton.
• Republic Services is also raising its “gate rate,” the fee it charges for larger amounts of waste delivered to Coffin Butte, from $86 a ton to $89 a ton. Some high-volume users have contracted with Republic for lower rates, but Jackson said the amounts are confidential.