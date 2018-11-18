Public records tell a story: How is a government agency spending its money? What happened at its last meeting? Who is it arresting and why?
The key to getting the story is right there in the name: public. Yet plenty of people have no idea how to access most government records, which is something Ginger McCall, Oregon's first public records advocate, is trying to change.
McCall gave tutorials last week on filing requests to obtain public records to two groups at Linn-Benton Community College. About 15 people, including LBCC students and department heads, attended in all.
Gov. Kate Brown appointed McCall as Oregon's first public records advocate this past January. Her job is to help resolve disputes and preside over the Public Records Advisory Council while establishing a Public Records Advocate Office.
An attorney who graduated from Cornell Law School, McCall has worked on both sides of the Freedom of Information Act: for entities who filed regular FOIA requests and for government agencies that received them.
The secret to a successful FOIA request is in doing your research ahead of time, McCall told her audiences.
First, she pointed out, FOIA may not cover what you're looking for. That's just for federal agencies. If you want something from a state or local government body, you're turning to the Oregon Public Records Law, governed by chapter 192 in the Oregon Revised Statutes. State and federal rules don't operate the same way.
Second, save yourself time, energy and money by narrowing down exactly what you're looking for. What government agency keeps this information? What's the time frame you need to cover? What's already been published on this subject?
It helps to be as narrow in your search as possible, and to make sure you're getting it to the right person — the FOIA officer at a government agency, or the records officer at a state or local organization — so it doesn't languish at a desk somewhere or be denied because it didn't follow proper channels.
McCall recommended a website called MuckRock, www.muckrock.com, as a good starting point for finding a written request to model. Just evaluate them carefully, she said: Not all requests are written with professional quality.
Both the federal FOIA and the state Public Records Law have a host of exceptions to what can be publicly released. Oregon's list of records exempt from disclosure tops 570.
Sometimes you can get around that, however, McCall said. The burden of proof is on the agency to say why you can't have the record rather you to show you can.
The stronger your argument is that the document contains information valuable to the public at large and to its understanding of the governmental process, the better your chances it will be released. Whenever possible, she said, use citations and appendices to show interest in this issue to provide that proof.
The government agency has the right to charge for the information it gives out, although it's restricted to recouping costs rather than making a profit. The fees can be waived, however: News media, educational institutions (including students) and noncommercial scientific organizations have the best shot at this.
'Don't be a jerk'
Once you know exactly what you want and who might have it, McCall said, start with a phone call. Sometimes, the agency will simply provide the information without requiring a jump through the public records hoops.
If you still have to file the request, call from time to time to check its progress. But be polite, McCall stressed. The person on the other end has to talk to people like you all day long and likely aren't the source of any delays in you obtaining your information.
"Don't be a jerk," she said. "That's sort of the basic rule for all things."
Avenues for appeal exist if the record is denied or if no one responds, McCall said — but watch the timeline rules, or you may need to start over.
Again, do the research. Know the filing process and who's in charge of enforcement: the attorney general at the state level; the district attorney at the local level. Have citations and examples and collected data on hand.
One of the advantages of the federal FOIA is that it's been argued so many times that plenty of case law exists for practically every situation you might encounter, McCall said. "Here, there isn't so much clarification."
That clarification is part of what McCall's job entails as public records advocate. She'd also like to see "more teeth" in enforcing records response deadlines, more fee waiver requirements and fewer records subject to exemption.
LBCC’s communication department, journalism department and The Commuter, the college’s student newspaper, teamed up to hold Thursday's forums. Zakir Khan, LBCC communication department chairman, and Rob Priewe, LBCC journalism faculty, both said they felt the gatherings were a success.
"Sometimes the general public forgets they have access to all this information and data," Priewe said. "The process need not be onerous or complicated. Sometimes, all you have to do is ask."