Public outcry against proposed Corvallis development

Fears of harming the environment and being trapped by wildfire or a natural disaster dominated a public hearing for a proposed Corvallis housing development on land currently outside city boundaries.

Following a lengthy staff report and an applicant presentation, Corvallis City Council heard public testimony from a dozen people on the topic during its meeting Monday, March 21. A number of the speakers said their comments echo that of a community group that opposes the development, which the Corvallis Planning Commission approved on Feb. 16.

No action was taken by the council following the hearing, though councilors raised a number of questions for staff to answer at a later time. The record was held open until March 28 for additional written testimony. The council is expected to deliberate on May 2.

The barriers to the development, known as The Preserve, are layered. Located at the north end of Northwest Goldfinch and Northwest Bunting drives near Chip Ross Park, Timberhill Natural Area and McDonald Forest, the land requires annexation into the city boundary. It also requires a zoning change and subdivision approval.

“The risk of wildfire has greatly increased in recent years with accelerating effects of climate change,” resident Megan McClelland said. “Those risks are especially evident in the Timberhill neighborhood, which has inadequate evacuation routes. My biggest fear is that I won’t be able to evacuate with my children and family when the next wildfire occurs.”

Corvallis developer Jim Boeder hopes to divide the property into 41 lots for single-family homes and five wildland preservation tracts. Boeder is a Planning Commission member, but has participated in past meetings about the project as a private citizen. The development's future homes would likely be in the $500,000 range.

The opposition group, Saving Open Space, has raised concerns about losing green areas in Corvallis as well as possible delays in emergency responses in the event of fire or other catastrophes. The group retained a land use attorney for advice and is considering a community poll to highlight community viewpoints.

Boeder told city councilors he’s taken steps to address issues of density, traffic, McDonald Forest access, and vegetation removal. Staff has recommended the City Council approve the annexation, zone change and subdivision with conditions, including getting signoff from the state lands agency and Army Corps of Engineers.

“The annexation of this property is strongly conflicting with the Imagine Corvallis 2040 vision statement and the city’s comprehensive plan. The disadvantages far exceed the advantages,” said James Ryan, a Saving Open Space organizer who lives next to the proposed development site.

“We feel as though the Planning Commission staff report simply reflects the opinion put forth by the developer and an independent review is lacking,” Ryan said.

