Public hearing: Albany housing options

You can give your thoughts about the future of Albany housing as the city updates its rules for development.

A recent city report said many Albany residents are paying too much for housing and don’t have much choice in where they live.

Albany’s Expanding Housing Options project was spurred by new Oregon laws requiring that cities of more than 25,000 expand housing options in residential areas. With fewer choices outside of single-unit homes, the project focuses on "middle housing" stock in Albany’s residential zones.

Many cities, including Albany, have limited quantities of what is known as middle housing in single-family areas. Middle housing refers to duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, townhouses and cottage clusters. A recent housing analysis projected more than 2,600 more middle housing units are needed by 2040 for low- and middle-income earners in Albany.

Albany City Council will hold a public hearing regarding its Expanding Housing Options project at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1. To attend the meeting virtually, go to www.cityofalbany.net/calendar, find the city council meeting, and select join meeting remotely of watch the livestream on YouTube.

Noon on Wednesday is the deadline for testimony. Send written comments to anne.catlin@cityofalbany.net and include your name and mailing address. Register to testify at cdaa@cityofalbany.net with your name, address, phone number, and if you are speaking for, against, or neutral on the proposal. Testimony is limited to three minutes.

