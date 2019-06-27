The Oregon Department of Transportation asked the public to weigh in on plans to replace the Van Buren Bridge, and the agency got an earful on Thursday evening.
More than 40 people attended a lively open house in South Corvallis, the first of three planned to discuss the project as it approaches an anticipated groundbreaking in 2022. A number of graphic displays were set up in the community room of the Tunison Avenue fire station to provide information about various aspects of the project, and ODOT staff members were on hand to answer questions and gather input from the public.
ODOT has allocated $69 million from a $5.3 billion transportation measure approved by the 2017 Legislature to build a new two-lane bridge, with bike lanes and sidewalks, to replace the historic one-lane span that carries eastbound traffic out of Corvallis across the Willamette River onto Highway 34.
The current bridge, completed in 1913, is considered functionally obsolete and seismically unsafe, and traffic frequently backs up for several blocks in downtown Corvallis.
It’s still not clear, however, what will happen to the old bridge, which some see as an iconic structure worthy of preservation and others view as a potential liability.
An earlier plan to replace the existing span died in the mid-2000s after concerns about demolishing the old bridge were raised and state funding for the project was withdrawn.
ODOT has outlined three possibilities for preserving the existing bridge:
• Repurpose the structure as a bicycle and pedestrian crossing.
• Move the bridge to another location.
• Dismantle or demolish the bridge.
All of those options could potentially cost millions, however, and no money from the transportation package has been set aside for any of them. ODOT, which owns the bridge, wants another entity to assume ownership of the structure if it is to be preserved.
ODOT project manager Savannah Crawford said the agency is looking for direction from the Corvallis City Council on what it would like to see happen to the Van Buren Bridge, as well as who might be willing to take on the responsibility of maintaining, relocating or renovating it.
“We’re going to the City Council work session July 19 to answer some of those questions,” Crawford said. “We’re hoping for a city position by August.”
An informal sampling of public opinion at Thursday’s open house found general agreement that a new bridge is needed but conflicting views on what to do with the old one.
“The bridge needs to be replaced. Whether it needs to be saved or not, I don’t think there’s funding for it,” said Glenn Sardell.
“I think it’s about time we consider (replacing) it,” Carl Carpenter added. “We need two lanes. There’s too much gridlock every day (for people) trying to get out of town.”
BA Beierle was part of a contingent from the local nonprofit Preservation Works! that attended the open house. She pointed out that community members have expressed a strong desire to preserve the historic bridge on more than one occasion in recent decades, citing an ODOT-led public engagement process in 1993, the Corvallis Riverfront Enhancement Task Force in 1994 and a stakeholders group in the mid-2000s.
“Since 1993 the community of Corvallis has said they want to keep the old bridge, and since 1993 they’ve been suggesting it be used as a pedestrian and bike crossing,” she said.
“The concern we have is that ODOT needs someone to step up and take ownership of the historic Van Buren Bridge, and they are asking the City Council to decide by August.”
Cindy Dahl was there to gather information for the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee, which has not yet taken a position on the issue.
Speaking for herself, however, she said the community needs to take advantage of bridge replacement funding while it’s available.
“As a civil engineer, I’m pretty excited about getting a new, structurally sound bridge,” Dahl said. “I hope we don’t miss this opportunity. We missed it in (the mid-2000s); I hope we don’t lose it again.”
Frank Decker and his wife drove down from Woodburn to attend the open house. As season ticket holders for Oregon State football games, Decker said, they’ve grown weary of getting stuck in post-game traffic, and he’s happy to hear about plans for a replacement with greater carrying capacity.
“I’m glad they’re considering two lanes, but I’m a little disappointed they’re not considering three or four,” Decker said.
“It always frosts me coming out of town. There’s two lanes when you’re coming into town, but when you’re coming out there’s this antique bridge that’s one lane wide — it was probably built for Model T’s.”