Oregon gained more people than it lost between 2018 and 2019 according to Portland State University’s Population Research Center.
The center releases data annually that is used to determine state funding and mandatory upgrades to city infrastructure.
Between 2018 and 2019, the state grew in population by 41,100 residents. The change, according to the data, is mostly attributed to new residents moving in rather than the organic change seen in deaths versus births within the state. Last year, there were just under 6,000 more births than there were deaths in Oregon.
The preliminary state released last week details the change in population for each county with Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties accounting for half of the state’s growth. Each county saw an increase of at least 7,000 residents last year. The counties that saw the largest percentage of growth were Morrow and Crook.
Linn County saw in increase of 0.8% adding just under 1,000 new residents last year. Benton County had an increase of 770 residents. Exact figures concerning the growth individual cities saw is expected in the coming months with some municipalities inching toward a magic number.
Under Oregon law, once a city reaches 10,000 in population, several steps must be taken to upgrade systems.
Sweet Home is currently hovering near 9,000 in population and according to City Manager Ray Towry, the city is prepared for the changes that occur when it sees its 10,000th resident.
“It’s mostly changes to the planning rules,” he said. “Nothing major. We’ll have to add two more items related to recycling.”