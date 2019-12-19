Prosecutor: Sweet Home shooting 'completely unprovoked,' no evidence of self-defense

A Sweet Home woman who shot her husband as he was sleeping did so in a “completely unprovoked attack,” said a prosecutor on Thursday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court.
“There’s no evidence of this occurring in self-defense,” said Lindy Kalodimos, Linn County deputy district attorney.
Mary Katherine Rochefort, 62, was charged with first-degree assault (domestic violence) and unlawful use of a weapon during a court hearing on Thursday.
Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish set Rochefort’s bail at $300,000, as requested by Kalodimos, due to the danger posed to the public.
Kalodimos also addressed mental health and drug addiction concerns related to the case.
Defense attorney Elijah Brown, who handled Thursday’s teleconference session of in-custody arraignments from the Linn County Jail, asked for a much lower bail amount or a conditional release for Rochefort.
“That’s exorbitantly high and it might as well be (a no-bail hold),” Brown said.
Rochefort also took offense to the bail imposed by Kittson-MaQatish. “I didn’t run. I went and got the ambulance. I did all sorts of things for him,” Rochefort said.
As Kittson-MaQatish was explaining a no contact order, Rochefort asked if her husband would be removed from her property. “I don’t plan on contacting him ever again,” Rochefort added.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, Sweet Home Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Clark Mill Road at about 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Rochefort had called to report that she shot her husband Ronald Basl, court paperwork states.
Rochefort acknowledged mental health problems and said she regularly used a concentrated form of marijuana in an interview with an officer.
“She asked me if he was dead and I told her he was not. I again asked Mary if she was ok, and she said she was. She added, ‘I’m a bad shot,’” wrote the SHPD investigator.
According to court paperwork, Rochefort left her residence and went to her son’s house in the 3100 block of Main Street after the shooting, asking him to call 9-1-1. She told him that she shot Basl.
Rochefort then returned to her home. Basl told police that Rochefort said God had told her to kill him for the second coming of Jesus, according to the affidavit.
Last week, Rochefort told her son that she believed Basl had been cheating on her and that he shot another person, the affidavit states.
Basl had an entry and exit wound on his shoulder and also an entry and exit wound in his neck/head area, possibly having been caused by a single bullet, according to court paperwork. The gun used in the incident was a .38 caliber pistol.
