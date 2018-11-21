The Linn County District Attorney’s Office has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence against Chad Cheever, who is accused of manslaughter and second-degree assault for the death of Tangent-area farm mechanic Don Whisenhunt in September.
The court paperwork, submitted earlier this month by Julia Baker, deputy district attorney, states that Cheever has been persistently involved in assault crimes. The notice says that Cheever’s criminal history and history of incarceration show that future efforts to rehabilitate him will not be successful, and substantial incarceration is necessary to protect the public.
Cheever is scheduled for a conference in the case on Jan. 15.
Whisenhunt, 60, allegedly died due to massive injuries caused by a physical confrontation the night of Sept. 20 with Cheever, who left his relative outside on his Tangent property, according to court documents.
Cheever is the nephew of Whisenhunt’s ex-wife.
Friends and relatives of Whisenhunt said that the farm mechanic was giving Cheever, who had bounced in and out of jail and prison, a place to stay on his rural property.
Cheever has a lengthy criminal history, including an attack in which he struck another man in the head with a hatchet in West Virginia in 2009. He served five years in prison on that case.