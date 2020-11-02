Profanity mars Corvallis council session

The Corvallis City Council spent more than two hours Monday night discussing a conflict over a proposed path in a new subdivision.

But the deliberations on the Brooklane Heights issue were overshadowed by a breach of council etiquette that might be without precedence.

Just after Ward 6 Councilor Nancy Wyse made a motion a meeting participant whose video was off but whose audio was not muted uttered an extreme profanity that included an F-bomb and that also targeted Wyse’s gender.

Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber immediately labeled the comment inappropriate, sentiments that were echoed moments later by two councilors, Ed Junkins (Ward 8) and Jan Napack (Ward 1). Ward 9's Andrew Struthers and Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3) also criticized the comment during the councilor reports section at the end of the meeting. It was not clear how many participants had audio privileges at the moment when the profanity was spoken.

Traber, whose video image was on screen at the time of the comment clearly did not make the comment. No one took credit for making the comment, with Struthers asserting that it was not a councilor.

Here is a look at the business of the session: