{{featured_button_text}}
castor-danielle-lewis

Executive Chef Danielle Lewis is shown at Castor, located at 458 SW Madison Avenue in Corvallis. Lewis will be one of the speakers next Thursday at a local food forum at the library focusing on produce.

 Corvallis Gazette-Times file photo

The second in a series of local food forums sponsored by the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition and the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

Produce will be discussed, with presenters Rachel Ashley, co-owner of Rainshine Family Farm; Yadira Ruiz, co-owner of Sunbow Produce; Natalia Mikkola, produce manager for the south First Alternative Co-op; and Danielle Lewis, chef at Castor Kitchen & Bar.

The final session on May 30 features beverages. On the panel are Patrick Hayes, Oregon State University professor of crop and social science; Caitlin Prueitt, co-owner of Vivacity Spirits; and Paul Miller, head brewer at Sky High Brewing.

The first session, on May 9, dealt with grains.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags