A Corvallis woman has been sentenced to three years’ probation and 30 days in jail for allegedly starting several brush fires in downtown Corvallis earlier this summer. She was also ordered to pay a $200 fine.
Kassandra Jean Schumacher, 25, pleaded guilty in Benton County Circuit Court on Tuesday to one count of first-degree arson. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, a charge of second-degree criminal mischief was dismissed, according to court documents.
The charges stemmed from a pair of fires that were set near a homeless camp in the vicinity of the BMX track at 115 SE Chapman Place on June 15. One of the fires was put out by a man who had been sleeping in the vicinity, and the other was extinguished by the Corvallis Fire Department.
Schumacher had also been charged with reckless burning, interfering with a police officer and possession of methamphetamine in connection with a small brush fire that started near the Marys River on June 11.
That case also was settled on Tuesday, with Schumacher being sentenced to 18 months’ probation and 10 days in jail after pleading guilty to the meth charge, court documents show. The other charges were dismissed.
Matthew Donohue was the judge in both cases.
Schumacher was represented by Thomas Hill, while Deputy Benton County District Attorney Kareem Walcott represented the state.