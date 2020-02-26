Private group seeks action on ADUs

A private land-use advocacy group based in Portland has entered the discourse surrounding the city of Albany’s failure to comply with state law regarding accessory dwelling units.
1,000 Friends of Oregon submitted a letter to the city detailing its intent to petition the Land Conservation and Development Commission to issue an enforcement order that would require the city to align its code with state law.
The city has been out of compliance with state law since 2017 when the Oregon Legislature passed a law that required cities to allow ADUs in areas zoned for single-family use. The council has attempted to adopt changes to the city’s code that would fall in line with state law, but that effort has been met with Mayor Sharon Konopa's veto pen twice after issues of parking, square-footage and all around neighborhood ambiance were raised.
The argument laid out by 1,000 Friends of Oregon states that cities with more than 2,500 residents must allow ADUs and that the city of Albany has more than 2,500 people. It also notes that state law prohibits cities from regulating owner-occupancy of the structures or off-street parking, two items over which the council has debated.
Councilors were set to hear discussion on the issue Wednesday night but pulled the item from the agenda, citing the absence of Councilor Bill Coburn.
When the council last attempted to override a veto on the issue in December, the size of ADUs was a sticking point. Konopa was prepared to negotiate from the original 750 square feet up to 800 but not to the proposed 900. Councilor Alex Johnson II argued that the additional square footage would allow for a handicap accessible restroom for elderly residents who did not want to leave their homes and could afford to build an ADU. The since rejected 900 square foot maximum would only apply to properties with main houses that were more than 1,800 square feet as the code allowed for ADUs to be half the size of the main house.
The council failed to override Konopa’s veto at the time.
According to city staff, permits for ADUs are being approved to avoid legal action rooted in non-compliance with state law.