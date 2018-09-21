A Portland man currently incarcerated in the state prison system pleaded guilty to first-degree unlawful sexual penetration on Friday morning in Linn County Circuit Court.
Toby Andrew Mendenhall, 41, was sentenced to more than eight years in prison.
However, that sentence will run concurrent to a 25-year prison sentence Mendenhall already is serving for sex crimes out of Washington County.
After his release, he will be on post-prison supervision for the rest of his life.
The Linn County crime occurred on Nov. 22, 2014, and the sexual contact with the female victim was not consensual.
A grand jury indicted Mendenhall on the Linn County case in October 2017. Mendenhall was arraigned on the charges just last week, though.
Per terms of the negotiated settlement, a charge of first-degree sex abuse was dismissed.