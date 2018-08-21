An inmate at the Oregon State Penitentiary was charged with sex crimes last week in Linn County Circuit Court.
Kenneth Eric Hunt, 44, was arraigned on two counts of first-degree sex abuse on Wednesday.
The crimes allegedly occurred between August and October 2012, and the victim was a girl under the age of 14, the charging document states.
The prosecution has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case, as Hunt has persistently been involved in similar offenses or repetitive assaultive behavior, according to court paperwork.
Hunt currently is serving a prison sentence of nearly four years for sex crimes. He pleaded guilty in Linn County Circuit Court in March 2016 to first-degree online sexual corruption of a child and four counts of third-degree sex abuse.
Court paperwork indicates that Hunt was from Doyle, California, and the crimes occurred in 2014. In that case, there were two victims, both of them underage females.