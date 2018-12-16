Republic Services is rolling back a hefty price increase for dumping household waste at the Coffin Butte Landfill, saying the new rates were made public before they were finalized.
“Signs were put up prematurely at the landfill, before we had an internal discussion about it,” said Julie Jackson, the waste-handling company’s municipal manager for the mid-valley.
The new rates, which were also posted on the company’s website, would have tripled the minimum charge to drop off a load of household rubbish at the landfill north of Corvallis from $28.75 to $85.75 beginning Jan. 1. At the same time, the maximum allowable size of a “minimum” load was set to increase from 500 pounds to 2,000 pounds.
News of the price hike sparked an outcry from Benton County residents who thought the increase was excessive.
“We went back to the drawing board on the landfill rate,” Jackson said on Friday. “In an effort to keep the price as minimal as possible, we re-evaluated what we could do on the minimum, and as of Jan. 1 the minimum fee at the landfill will be a flat $40.”
In other words, residents are looking at an $11.25 price increase rather than a $57 jump.
The higher minimum rate is intended to discourage private individuals from bringing their trash to the dump, for two main reasons: safety and efficiency.
Coffin Butte is a regional facility that currently accepts waste from 11 counties, taking in about 2,000 tons each day. That makes it a very busy place, averaging around 340 vehicle trips on a daily basis.
But there’s only one set of scales to weigh vehicles on their way in and out of the dump, which is used to calculate dumping fees. That can create a bottleneck for Republic Services, which, in addition to operating the landfill, is the main waste-hauling company in the mid-valley. When Republic’s garbage trucks have to queue up behind private vehicles, Jackson said, that can make trash collection less efficient and drive up costs.
In addition, company officials say, the dump can be a dangerous place for private citizens who need to get out of their vehicles to offload trash.
By resetting the minimum rate at $40, Jackson said, the company hopes to ease those safety and efficiency concerns without making the cost too prohibitive for people who really need to make an occasional run to the dump.
“We think that it’s a lot more palatable for folks, but it still reinforces those same things we were saying before,” Jackson said. “We want to reduce those small loads coming into Coffin Butte if possible, we want to keep people safe on the landfill and we want to reduce congestion.”
Republic officials are also hoping the price increase will discourage people from taking potentially recyclable materials to the dump and will make them take a closer look at other ways to dispose of household waste that’s too big to cram into a standard 35-gallon garbage cart.
For instance, the company will pick up a mattress or box spring for $35.16 or other furniture items for $36.29. The cost to haul off an appliance is $35.16, or $45.34 if it contains Freon. Customers can also request extra-large garbage carts or order up a dumpster to handle large-scale cleanup jobs.
“There are still many, many options people can use to have their waste picked up that will cost them less than $40,” Jackson said. “So I hope we’ve come to a good compromise.”
Perils of pricing
But if the goal is to get waste-hauling customers to change their ways, a price hike may be the wrong way to go about it, according to Mark Van Order, a marketing instructor at Oregon State University.
“You can’t drive behaviors with pricing,” he said bluntly. “It’s the worst way to do it.”
The trick with marketing, he said, is to understand the needs of your customers and find the best way to satisfy them. At Coffin Butte, that means addressing the needs of both private individuals and commercial waste haulers.
“You’ve got two different customers with two different objectives or needs, and they’ve got a one-size solution,” Van Order said. “That’s the problem, I think.”
Some people have suggested installing a second set of scales at Coffin Butte or setting up a system of transfer stations for residential users. Lane County, for example, has 15 transfer stations, where residents can dispose of household garbage for as little as $12.
There are currently no transfer stations in Benton County and just one in Linn County, operated by Republic Services. That facility, located in Lebanon, currently charges $33 per cubic yard. The minimum rate there was initially scheduled to go up to $85.75 on Jan. 1, but Jackson said she wasn’t sure how it might be affected by the revised pricing plan.
Topics of negotiation
Both of those suggestions could be part of the conversation as Benton County and Republic Services officials sit down to negotiate a new franchise agreement for the landfill.
The current 20-year deal expires on Dec. 31, 2020, and preliminary negotiations on renewal are getting underway now.
“Nothing’s been ironed out, but those discussions have already begun,” Jackson said.
Benton County Counsel Vance Croney, who sits on the county’s negotiating team, said local government has no say over pricing decisions by the landfill operator. The county’s main concerns are protecting the environment around Coffin Butte and making sure the landfill serves the needs of residents.
So far, he said, the Board of Commissioners has not given him any direction about what sorts of requirements the new contract should include, but adding another pair of scales or setting up one or more transfer stations are potential subjects of negotiation.
“Anything is on the table right now,” he said.
The big picture
Most counties in Oregon have at least one or two transfer stations, according to Brian Fuller, the western region materials management program manager for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. On the other hand, he added, some counties don’t have their own landfill.
There are 26 landfills around the state that accept household waste, he said. Of those, 20 are relatively small facilities that serve nearby residents and six are larger regional operations such as Coffin Butte.
While no Oregon landfills have closed in recent years, at least one facility – Riverbend in Yamhill County – has curtailed the amount of waste it takes in. Operator Waste Management has applied for approval to expand capacity at Riverbend, but opponents are fighting that move in court.
That’s causing more trash to wind up in regional landfills like Coffin Butte, while a growing population and healthy economy are also contributing to the problem, resulting in higher operating costs, Fuller said.
“I wouldn’t say Oregon is running out of landfill space, but landfills are expensive to own and operate,” he said.
Of course, someone could always open a new landfill. But that’s a daunting proposition, especially in the western part of the state, where rainy weather drives up operating expenses and population densities multiply opportunities for opposition.
“I think the most difficult part would be getting the public to come on board,” Fuller said.
“But (landfills) do serve a needed purpose,” he added. “Oregon is fortunate to have a number of landfills with generations of capacity left, if you add ’em all up.”