Previous Albany school board board members settle ethics complaints

However, because the attorney was not actually present at the executive session in which the contract was discussed on June 7, this is not an acceptable defense.

Every board member except Aguinaga decided to settle.

Cordier said he was disappointed with the lack of disciplinary action against the board.

“I’m not happy that it’s just a slap on the wrist,” he said. “The decision to put a light foot on this is consistent with law enforcement across the nation ignoring and downplaying any kind of infraction.”

Thompson admitted that the board was in the wrong for not having the attorney present for the discussion, and that this all could have been avoided if they had cited the correct reference they met under.

“In hindsight we should make sure we have our attorney more involved and more present,” Thompson said. “It just got lost in the details and she just wasn’t there when she should’ve been there.”

