Jackson Street Youth Services will present a program titled “Preventing Youth Homelessness: What You Can Do” from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
The program, led by Jackson Street staff members, will cover issues affecting local youth, youth homelessness in the mid-valley, trauma-informed care, prevention strategies and how community members can help in the effort to end youth homelessness.
For more information visit www.jsysi.org or contact Matthew Shumski, Jackson Street volunteer coordinator, at 541-360-0868 or matthew.shumski@jacksonstreet.org.