Preservationists still working to save Van Buren Bridge

“We have not given up!” said Lyn Larson.
Larson is secretary of Preservation WORKS, the Corvallis-area nonprofit that has been working to try to preserve the Van Buren Bridge.
The Oregon Department of Transportation is working on a $72 million project to replace the one-lane bridge with a two-lane, seismically safe span with bicycle and pedestrian amenities.
The city of Corvallis and Preservation WORKS teamed up last summer on an application to take ownership of the bridge, but ODOT rejected the application, partly because it required the state agency to pay to move the bridge. Its application dead in the water, the city pulled out in October.
Preservation WORKS, meanwhile, submitted its own application Jan. 1 and noted that it had a buyer interested in paying for the retooling of the bridge into a bike/ped-only structure.
ODOT, however, rejected the application, and saved paper by recycling its Sept. 22, 2020, rejection of the city/Preservation WORKS submission, adding a cover letter and sending it to Larson and her group. Key issues include the fact that the deadline for taking ownership of the old bridge has long passed and ODOT only is willing to contribute $900,000 to the move, which leaves a $5 million hole in the budget (a midrange estimate to move the bridge is about $6 million).
In the June 8 cover letter, ODOT project manager Savannah Crawford noted that the “materials presented in your email … appear to be nearly identical to the incomplete proposal submitted by the City of Corvallis on August 28, 2020. At the time, ODOT provided a response to the City citing multiple areas where the criteria set forth in the bridge advertisement were not met.
“Since the materials submitted by Preservation WORKS mirror the City’s proposal, and the application deadline has passed, we have attached the response from ODOT to the City of Corvallis for Preservation WORKS review of the deficiencies already outlined.
“Further, the Preservation WORKS proposal does not identify how the organization is able to assume all future legal and financial responsibility for the bridge as required. … The proposal also has not demonstrated that it has obtained approval from any property owner to relocate the bridge onto City property or other impacted property.”
“We want it to be on the record that there is an interested owner,” countered Larson in an email exchange with the Gazette-Times. “Our basic ask at this time is that ODOT at least have a dialogue with this extremely interested, extremely knowledgeable group of citizens to discuss our belief that ODOT should be the party to move the bridge and make it an exclusively bike/ped facility as part of their new seismic Van Buren Bridge project. So far they have been very successful at stonewalling that public process.”
Preservation WORKS followed up on the Jan. 8 ODOT rejection by writing a letter to the Oregon Transportation Commission, which supervises ODOT’s work.
In that letter, dated Monday, Larson writes that “Crawford’s letter of denial glosses over or completely ignores several of our points. … In short, we continue to believe that ODOT should move the VBB as part of their new seismic bridge project.”
Crawford declined to say anything more, noting, “ODOT does not have any further comment outside of our 1-8-21 response.”
The Oregon Transportation Commission meets remotely on Thursday, but the Van Buren Bridge is not on the agenda, and it remains unknown if commissioners will choose to discuss it or, if they do discuss it, whether they will they act to save it.
