Preservation work at Longbow Camp concludes

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

At Longbow, HistoriCorps was working with a group of Job Corps students from Glide and Yachats. The students, a couple of carpenters, a mason and a construction laborer, were trained to do work in line with historic site standards. While Camp Longbow is not yet on the National Register of Historic Places, it is eligible and therefore national standards for historic preservation apply.

The work must be done according to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior’s standards pertaining to historic sites, meaning there’s a particular focus on “retaining as much of the historic fabric as possible,” according to Prochaska.

He also said you can feel the history at these old sites, “When you know they were sitting down to eat at those same tables, it’s great to connect to the history that way.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The present-day workers used materials found on-site, just like the original crews did nearly 100 years ago. To repair an old water fountain, for instance, masonry student Eric Avalos had to go down to the riverside with a sledgehammer and find rocks that matched the existing structure.

“All of the stone is similar to the ones you find in the creek,” Avalos said. “The only difficult part was recreating the mortar style.”