The Albany Parks & Recreation Department has announced openings for 2018-2019 fall classes at Maple Lawn Preschool, 1950 Salem Ave. SE:
• Peach Blossom (must be 3 by Sept. 1, 2018): 12:45 to 3:15 p.m., Thursday and Friday, Sept. 6 through May 31. Cost is $100 for Albany residents, $133 for nonresidents, plus a $50 supply fee.
• Ready, Set, Go! (must be turning 5 in September, October, November or December of 2018): 12:30 to 3 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Sept. 4 through May 30. Cost is $175/$233, plus a $65 supply fee.
For more information or to register, call Albany Parks & Recreation, 541-917-7777, or visit www.albanyparksandrecreation.org.
