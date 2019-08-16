An ambitious research project that aims to build an enormous database of personal medical information will be in Corvallis next week.
Sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, the All of Us program aims to gather medical histories and other information from at least 1 million individuals around the country to help researchers develop better precision medicine techniques.
Precision medicine uses genetics and detailed information about lifestyle and other factors to tailor medical treatments to the individual.
More than 230,000 people have signed up for the program so far, but the NIH has launched a nationwide outreach effort to make the database as diverse as possible. The federal agency is partnering with the National Alliance for Hispanic Health to encourage participation by Hispanics and other traditionally underrepresented groups.
The All of Us Journey Research Bus will be parked at Oregon State University all next week to provide information about the program and give people an opportunity to participate.
Volunteers will be asked to fill out health surveys, allow access to their electronic medical records and, in some cases, provide blood and urine samples.
The bus will be set up at the Student Experience Center Plaza, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. People who plan to volunteer are asked to arrive by 3 p.m.
For more information or to sign up online, visit www.joinallofus.org/en.