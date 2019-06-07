Power has been restored to all buildings at Oregon State University, which was without power in 19 of its campus buildings earlier Friday.
Power was restored to the final six buildings affected at about 2:45 p.m., said Steve Clark, OSU's vice president of marketing and university relations. Clark added that although power has been restored, it still might take awhile for power to build back up to consistent levels.
At approximately 9 a.m. power was out at 19 facilities, including Reser Stadium, the Dixon Recreation Center, one dining center and multiple residence halls. Power was restored to all but six buildings at 9:45 a.m. The final six buildings to boot back up were the Memorial Union, the Student Experience Center, Strand Agricultural Hall, Peavy Hall, the Advance Wood Products Laboratory and the Native American Longhouse Eena Haws.
The outage was caused by a faulty electrical switch in an underground vault, said Pacific Power spokesman Tom Gauntt.
The outage came during "dead week," in which most students are preparing for finals, but Clark noted that "any time you have 19 buildings out that has an impact on operations." Food preparations had to be altered because of the dining hall outage.
Clark also said that the university and Pacific Power have been collaborating on improving electrical infrastructure on campus in an effort to prevent outages.
"It's an older campus and we have older switches," Clark said. "Pacific Power has done an extraordinary amount of work to address this and provide assistance."