Power restored in Albany after damaged line repaired
Power has been restored to the more than 7,000 Albany-area Pacific Power customers who lost power earlier Wednesday.

Most of the impact was felt in the north end of town, Millersburg and North Albany, said Tom Gaunt, a spokesman with Pacific Power.

A damaged line was the cause of the outage, which was first reported at 5:54 p.m. Gaunt said that power was restored by 7:15 p.m.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day

