Power outages shut down GAPS distance learning

After a series of power outages that impacted more than 5,000 Albany residents, Greater Albany Public Schools opted to cancel the rest of the day's online classes on Friday.

Students, who returned to school on Sept. 14, are currently attending classes through distance learning due to state COVID-19 requirements but will not be penalized for missed assignments, which will be moved to next week.

Friday's power outages came at the end of two weeks of intermittent technology issues.

On the first day of school, hundreds of students were unable to log onto the district's computer system. According to GAPS, the issue was connected to the district's network — not the Chromebooks distributed to students.

On Sept. 16, new issues with Chromebook profiles that blocked certain district programs were discovered. Issues with Zoom also persisted.

"We understand that there have been many issues with the use of Zoom today," the district announced on Sept. 21. "Some seem to be Zoom-related and some clearly are not. Many issues today are related to the requirement to be signed into Zoom before being admitted to class."

The district worked to keep families informed in both English and Spanish on social media.