Power outages hit mid-valley

The lights were back on shortly after noon on Thursday for more than 2,000 Albany-area utility customers who lost power Thursday morning as crews worked to restore power for hundreds of others in the region.

All told, several thousand mid-valley homes and businesses around the mid-valley experienced electric power outages on Thursday morning as a storm rolled through the area between 10:30 and 11 a.m.

Pacific Power initially reported about 2,600 customers without electricity in Albany, 619 in Corvallis and 1,570 in the Scio area. Another 185 Pacific Power customers in Sweet Home, 46 in Cascadia and 733 in Lyons were in the dark as well.

Consumers Power Inc. reported that 67 customers lost power in Alsea.

“Since the storm has passed through, there shouldn’t be any new (outages), but tree limbs can always fall and cause more,” Pacific Power spokesman Tom Gauntt said.

Gauntt said power should be restored to all Pacific Power customers in the area between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.

CPI had not yet announced a tentative restoration time for its Alsea customers.

