Power outages hit Albany

Downed branches from high winds knocked power out for more than 5,000 Albany households and businesses on Friday.

According to Pacific Power spokesperson Drew Hanson, crews found downed branches on the power lines in the Albany area.

"There were two distinct outages," he said.

About midday Friday, the area north of Knox Butte Road east of Interstate 5 saw about 650 people lose power. As of 1 p.m. there was no estimated restoration time.

The Linn County Road Department said it had received at least two calls for trees or branches down due to the high winds. The Benton County Public Works Department noted that on Thursday there was a downed tree and on Friday there was a tree down on Spring Hill and another on Granger that hit a house.

In total, one outage saw 4,200 customers without power for about an hour and another left 1,200 in the dark for 30 minutes. The 650 residents in the Knox Butte Road area would regain power after repairs to the line were made, Hanson said.

"We always appreciate our customers' patience and understanding," he added.

The outages also prompted an early end to the school week for local students, with Greater Albany Public Schools sending an announcement to parents just after noon that canceled the remainder of the online school day.

