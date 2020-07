× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 100 Pacific Power customers in northwest Corvallis were experiencing a power outage Wednesday morning.

The lights went out at 7:26 a.m., company spokesman Tom Gauntt said.

“There’s a wire down in the 2900 block of Northwest Garfield,” Gauntt said. “We’re not sure why it’s down.”

Gauntt said Pacific Power repair crews were at the scene, and power was expected to be restored by about 12:15 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0