Power out at Central Elementary School

Central Elementary School is currently experiencing a power outage according to Greater Albany Public Schools.

A district spokesperson said all students are reported safe and school will remain in session until the normally scheduled dismissal time this afternoon.

The spokesperson said there was enough natural light in the school for the normal school day to continue and that there was no safety concerns. The school, according to the district, does not have a generator, but if needed, one could be provided by the district in case of an emergency. The school’s smoke detectors are on backup power and are still functioning, according to the district.

Parents were alerted to the outage via text messages and email.

The district did not immediately release a cause for the outage. 

School staff does not currently have access to phones or computers so parents are asked to call the district office at 541-967-4501 with any questions.

Caitlyn M. May's memorable stories from 2019

The stories in this collection look at complicated issues around the mid-valley but shift the focus to organizations, individuals, curriculum and efforts working to find solutions.

Teaching Race

Teaching Race

  • CAITLYN M. MAY
  • Updated

Students at Lebanon High School went viral for appearing in a photo wearing black paint on their faces with a racist slur attached to it. The …

20 Feet Away

20 Feet Away

  • CAITLYN M. MAY
  • Updated

Skylar McCollaum wasn’t the next school shooter—but what if he had been? Law enforcement, school administration and family went on the record …

Finding a solution

Finding a solution

  • CAITLYN M. MAY
  • Updated

Homelessness is complicated. The city of Albany devised a new strategy this year to try and make it a little easier to find a solution.

