Power briefly knocked out in Corvallis

A tree falling onto a power line knocked out electricity to a large swath of Corvallis on Wednesday afternoon, but service was quickly restored.

The outage started at 2:45 p.m. and was over at 2:51, just six minutes later, according to Tom Gauntt, a spokesman for Pacific Power.

“It was a transmission line,” he said. “We’re not sure exactly why it happened.”

Reports from the field show just over 2,700 customers were affected, primarily on the east side of town, Gauntt said.

The outage stretched from Airport Avenue on the south to Walnut Boulevard on the north, running along Highway 99W through downtown and including some large industrial customers such as Western Pulp and HP Inc.

