Power has been restored to more than half the customers who were in the dark earlier Friday in the Albany area.
At its peak, the Pacific Power outage, which began about 4:45 p.m., involved more than 5,600 customers. By 9:15 p.m. that number had been reduced to approximately 2,200, according to the utility company's website.
Drew Hanson, a spokesman for Pacific Power, said the outage was caused by a circuit that tripped at an Albany substation. Crews were working at two substations in an effort to isolate the problem and restore power. The substations are in the 600 block of Southwest Third Avenue and the 1800 block of Southwest 17th.
As of 9:15 p.m., Pacific Power was reporting 15 outages statewide, affecting 2,245 customers. A total of 2,233 of those customers are in Linn County, according to the Pacific Power website. No customers in Corvallis or Benton County have been affected.
No word was available regarding when power will be restored to the remainder of the affected customers.