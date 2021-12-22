Possible snow on the horizon, so here are winter weather safety tips for the mid-valley

Winter has only just officially begun, and the mid-Willamette Valley has already experienced intense rain, mild flooding and even has some snow in the forecast.

The colder, wetter weather can bring its own challenges and dangers, but there are simple steps community members can take to stay safe and prepared.

"The forecast continues to look increasingly wintry for southwest Washington and northwest Oregon as we head into the Christmas weekend and next week," says a report on the National Weather Service website. "While the details remain uncertain, confidence is increasing that a prolonged period of below normal temperatures will begin this weekend, lasting well into the next week."

Keep reading to see what you can do to tackle winter weather:

Flooding

Just this past week, the Marys River reached a minor flood level. Streets all throughout Linn and Benton counties were closed due to high water. While it can sometimes feel impossible to deal with Mother Nature, Albany Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshal Sandy Roberts said there’s one easy rule people can follow.

“When driving in flooded areas, the rule is when there’s water, don’t go,” Roberts said.

She added that even when levels appear shallow, the water can still have a current and be dangerous to motorists.

A surprisingly little bit of water can lead to an accident, Corvallis Fire Department Fire Marshal Jonathon Jones said.

“Even the smallest amount of water can act like ice,” he said.

Even when the roads aren’t flooding, heavy rain can still pose a problem in the form of hydroplaning.

“Hydroplaning is no joke,” Albany police Community Engagement Officer Laura Hawkins said. “Let off the gas if you’re hydroplaning.”

Whether someone lives near the river or not, Roberts recommends having a “go bag” prepared in the event of a flood or other force of nature. The bag should be able to last anywhere from 72 hours to 10 days.

“For folks who are affected by nature — which is all of us — we have a responsibility to prepare for Cascadia, to prepare for earthquakes and natural disasters,” Roberts said.

Those looking to make their own go bag can find tips on the city of Albany’s website at www.cityofalbany.net/em/prepare/kit.

To stay up to date with road closures, emergency notifications and more, Linn County community members can check out the Linn County website and sign up for notifications with Everbridge. The Benton County website also has information regarding road closures.

Snow and ice

Snow is in the forecast for Linn and Benton counties this weekend, so a little preparation in the event of a snowstorm is warranted. The Oregon Department of Transportation announced Wednesday afternoon that a shortage of workers may delay the clearing of roads.

"This is a continuation of a staffing trend we saw last year," a news release states. "We’re working hard to fill vacant positions and will shift resources as needed when we see significant snow or other issues on our roads."

Roberts said anything that causes poor visibility will lead to impairment when driving. With this in mind, she urged drivers to slow down when driving over snow or ice.

Jones said maintaining your vision is one of the most important things for driving in winter weather, so he recommends ensuring windshield wipers are functioning properly and defrosting your vehicle before you leave.

He added that chancing it is “not an option” when it comes to safety. If you start to lose control of your vehicle, the best course of action is step off of the acceleration and do not try to steer. A common response to slipping on ice is slamming on the brakes, but this is more dangerous, Jones said.

When it comes to driving in icy conditions, preparation is key. Hawkins said drivers should only hit the roads if they feel comfortable and safe driving in the conditions.

“If you’re unsure, don’t go,” Jones said.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has an online trip check system with updated information on roads and traffic.

Some basic tips for driving in snowy, cold weather include:

Give yourself more time to get to your destination

Never warm up your car inside of your garage

Have an emergency kit in your car

Have a full tank of gas and stay on top of fluid levels

ODOT has information and guidance regarding traction devices for vehicles.

If you do find yourself stuck in the snow causing a traffic jam, calling for help is the best option.

“Do not be afraid to call for roadside assistance,” Jones said.

Keeping warm

With colder weather, residents tend to crank up the heat inside their homes. But with more heat, the risk of fires can rise.

“The thing we see in Albany is the use of space heaters,” Roberts said. “To keep the fire risk at a minimum is to keep every item 3 feet away from a space heater.”

Roberts recommends getting a space heater with safety features so if it falls over or overheats it will automatically turn off. She also suggest not sleeping with a space heater on.

Using the proper heating systems indoors can help decrease the risk of a fire.

“Make sure you’re using indoor heaters indoors, and outdoor heaters outdoors,” Jones said.

When cooking, residents should keep all flammable items away from the stove.

If using an outdoor fire pit, those cozying up by the fire should tie their hair back, maintain a safe distance from the fire and stick to feeding the fire with wood. Jones said no one should get creative when it comes to adding fuel to a fire pit.

Ensuring smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working is also important. Jones emphasized the importance of changing the batteries in these devices.

“New year, new batteries,” he said.

With Christmas right around the corner, Roberts also noted that many folks have fuel for a fire right inside of their homes: a Christmas tree.

“When your tree is dry, take it down,” she said.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

