Positive evaluation, merit raise for Corvallis city manager

Census numbers show Ward 4 contains 8,467 residents. The target population for balanced representation in each of the nine wards is 6,658. Wards 1, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 are all under that 6,658 figure. Councilors also said they want to respect geographical boundaries, historic districts and try to ensure that neighborhood associations are contained within one ward when possible. The Dixon Creek Neighborhood Association currently includes residents in three separate wards.

The councilors will work on adjusting and finalizing the new ward boundaries at future meetings.

• Councilors approved moving $10,000 from the general fund contingency budget to Parks and Recreation to pay for portable toilets, hand washing stations and trash service at Central Park, Pioneer Park, the Crystal Lake boat ramp and Michael’s Landing on the north riverfront.

The item was part of the consent agenda, which consists of items that are considered together via one motion. That motion passed unanimously.

• Councilors unanimously approved two sets of land development code text amendments, work on which dates to 2018. The city work benefited from a state grant to do the work, which is part of the Oregon Housing Planning Project. A code audit committee met four times and the Planning Commission met six times to discuss the changes.