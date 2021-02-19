Positive COVID trends continue; 0 new deaths in Oregon

The coronavirus continues to trend in positive directions in Oregon.
Consider:
• There were no deaths reported in Friday’s release of information from the Oregon Health Authority. The state’s death toll remains at 2,149.
• The new confirmed and presumptive cases list was at 492, the seventh consecutive day under 500. Oregon has not had a daily case load above 1,000 since Jan. 15.
• OHA modeling indicates that the present trends of mask wearing and social distancing could lead to an average of 320 cases per day between Feb. 25 and March 9.
• State health officials also report that 78% of Oregonians are regularly wearing face coverings.
Of the 492 new cases, 25 were in Benton County and eight in Linn County. Benton has 2,240 total cases and 16 deaths, while Linn has 3,527 and 54 deaths. The statewide case total is 152,190.
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (2), Clackamas (27), Columbia (12), Coos (26), Curry (8), Deschutes (11), Douglas (21), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (52), Jefferson (5), Josephine (23), Klamath (10), Lake (3), Lane (38), Lincoln (1), Malheur (6), Marion (42), Morrow (5), Multnomah (61), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (12), Union (4), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (54) and Yamhill (12).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
In other highlights of the report:
Vaccinations: A total of 25,866 doses of vaccine were added to the state registry. The number of shots administered has risen to 755,657 out of 922,300 doses delivered to the state. Benton has administered 14,120 doses, or 1,496 per 10,000 residents. Linn is at 13,190 doses, or 1,042 per 10,000.
Hospitalizations: A total of 176 Oregonians currently are hospitalized with COVID-19, up six from Thursday’s report. There are 49 patients in intensive care units beds, three fewer than the Thursday report.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.