Portland State: 90,000 Oregon COVID evictions loom, at $3 billion cost

"With a combination of state and federal funds, this is of a size that one could wrap their arms around," said Bates. "The alternative is really stark."

The six-page report relies on a cost calculator developed by the University of Arizona College of Law. Shelter expenses alone could cost as much as $1.98 billion, assuming 62% of those to be evicted stay in shelters an average of 130 days.

The high-end projected costs also include $613 million for in-patient medical care, $239 million for E.R. care, $318 million for foster care and $191 million for child delinquency services.

Using the most optimistic estimates, the total cost drops from $3.3 billion to a mere $1 billion, though the report cautions that many externalities are excluded from the final price tag.

"The estimate does not include costs due to lost income, increase in public assistance, gaps in education, or the long-term impact to health, education, and earnings," according to the report. "Neither does it capture the costs of building new shelters and creating new emergency support as a result of exceeding current system capacity" or costs associated with increased spread of the novel coronavirus.