Portland man gets 7.5 years for Albany robberies

A Portland man has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison for two Albany convenience store armed robberies.

Deshoun Tyree Bell, 19, pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree robbery in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Bell will serve every day of his 90-month prison sentence.

One of the robberies occurred on April 29 at the Geary Street Market, 2805 Geary St. S.E. The other occurred on May 2 at the 7-Eleven store at 333 34th Ave. S.E.

The Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Bell’s defense attorney Michael Lowry declined comment about the case.

Keith Stein handled the prosecution for the Linn County District Attorney's Office.

Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish presided over the case.

