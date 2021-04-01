Portland man dies in Linn cycle crash

A Portland man died after an early evening crash in Linn County on Wednesday.

Martin Pratt Jr., 81, was operating a Honda motorcycle around 6:30 p.m. when the vehicle struck the side of a Dodge pickup truck being driven by Philomath resident Mark Lehnert, 59, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

At the time of the crash, Pratt was entering Highway 20 from Highway 226 east of Albany near Crabtree.

Both Pratt and his passenger, 68-year-old Carol Pratt, were transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Martin Pratt was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Lehnert was not injured. Carol Pratt's condition was not released.

Oregon State Police troopers responded to the initial call and were assisted by Linn County Sheriff's Office personnel as well as the Albany Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation.

