Don't be misled by the title: When members of the Portland Cello Project come down to the Majestic Theatre on Friday to perform the Radiohead album "OK Computer," they'll bring more than just six cellists.
In fact, the ensemble due to perform the album in its entirety will include musicians on French horn, trumpets, bass, drums and vocalists.
"Which is about as many (musicians) as that stage can hold," joked Douglas Jenkins, one of the founding members of the Cello Project.
And even though the Cello Project has been performing this Radiohead show for more than five years — it originally was launched as a tribute to the 15th anniversary of the 1997 album by the English rock group — its members keep finding new nuances and angles in the music.
In fact, Jenkins said, the version of "Airbag," the album's opening track, is completely different than the version the Cello Project was playing years ago.
And that says something about the complexity and beauty of "OK Computer," an album that sold nearly 8 million copies worldwide even as the band's record company fretted that it was too difficult and not particularly accessible.
But it was that challenge, Jenkins said, that was first appealing to members of the Cello Project: "Just because (the album) was so orchestrated, it seemed like something not to touch."
And, as it turned out, some of the tracks turned out to be notoriously difficult to tame: "Let Down," in particular, was "really, really difficult," he said. Part of the challenge, of course, is that the band members had all the resources of a recording studio at their disposal when making the album. The members of the Cello Project are faced with the challenge of reproducing all that complex music live.
But attacking that kind of challenge has been part of the Cello Project's mission since the days when it started, almost as a joke, to bring classical music to Portland bars. "It should have been a gimmick that blew up like a Roman candle," Jenkins said, but it struck a chord with audiences, who flocked to see what the musicians could do with songs by artists such as Britney Spears. ("Toxic," Spears' masterpiece, is a particular Jenkins favorite.)
"OK Computer" may be a little more challenging than "Toxic," but Jenkins said he's still struck by the variety and age range of the audiences who come to see the Radiohead shows.
The show features two sets: The opening set asks audience members the musical question: "What if (fill in the blank) opened for Radiohead? What would that sound like?"
Audience members will have choices to fill in the blank, but the options could range from Bach to Nina Simone to Kanye West. "We can do whatever," Jenkins said.
The second set features "OK Computer," from start to finish.
Does Jenkins think that the Cello Project performance of the album makes it somewhat more accessible to audiences? He seems dubious about the question: The goal of the performance, after all, is not to strip away the mystery surrounding the music but rather to present it in a different light.
"More accessible?" he mused. "I don't know. I hope not. But maybe."