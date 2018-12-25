Try 1 month for 99¢

Albany pool offers winter break activities

The Albany Community Pool, 2150 36th Ave. SE, will have special winter break swim activities, through Jan. 4.

Children under age 6 or wearing a flotation device must have an adult with them in the water.

Activities include:

• Coin Dive, today

• Admission, one can of food and $2, Thursday

• Admit two for the price of one, Friday

• Pool open until 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 31

• Admit two for the price of one, Wednesday, Jan. 2

• Admission, one can of food and $2, Thursday, Jan. 3

• Coin Dive, Friday, Jan. 4

Recreation swim times are from 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $4 for youth to age 18; $4.25 for adults; and $14 for families, with up to six members. Information: 541-967-4521 or https://bit.ly/1EMNSs3.

