The Albany Community Pool, located on the South Albany School campus at 2150 36th Ave. SE, will be open for kids and families from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 25-26.
No school is scheduled on those days for Greater Albany School District students.
Cost is $4 for youth up to age 18; $4.25 for adults and $14 per family, up to six members. Children under age 6 or wearing a flotation device must have an adult with them in the water.
For more information, call 541-967-4521 or visit https://bit.ly/1EMNSs3.