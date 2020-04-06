Ponderosa Avenue open again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Residents in northwest Corvallis are getting some relief. Northwest Ponderosa Avenue has reopened after closures required by infrastructure work on the nearby Ponderosa Ridge development.

"It's a wonderful improvement and a great road," said Ward 8 Councilor Ed Junkins, who's precinct includes the development.

“People should expect delays from time to time, as there is still landscaping to be done,” said Liz Cawood of the marketing agency that is assisting Ponderosa Ridge. “It’s likely that landscaping work won’t be done until summer. Delays still will be a result of only one lane being open. Pedestrian movement will not be affected, as sidewalks are in.”

Northwest Ponderosa was closed last September to allow crews to work on the infrastructure for the first phase of Ponderosa Ridge.

At the same time the extension of Northwest Fair Oaks Drive was completed from Walnut Boulevard into the Skyline West neighborhood, ensuring that Skyline West residents retained a safe exit route during emergencies.