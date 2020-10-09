Poll shows Oregonians gathering socially, mostly wearing masks

Two recent surveys commissioned by the state revealed good news and bad news.
The good news: About 84% of Oregonians are wearing masks in public indoor spaces nearly all of the time.
The bad news: Roughly half of Oregonians report attending four or more social gatherings in the previous two weeks.
On Friday, the state saw a second 400-plus daily caseload. Benton County was placed on the watch list last week, days before Linn County recorded its highest daily case average since the start of the pandemic.
"I see our numbers four, five, six times what they were a month ago," said Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker.
The rising numbers are the barrier standing between students attending school in person rather than learning through distance education. To return to in-person learning, the state must see 5% or fewer of the people who are tested for COVID-19 be positive for the illness for three consecutive weeks. That metric hasn't been met in months.
According to the results of the surveys — completed by DHM Research and Lara Media and released by the Oregon Health Authority — Oregonians are mostly complying with the mask mandate.
More than eight in 10 Oregonians report wearing a mask nearly all of the time when in public spaces, and more than two in three say they avoid crowded places. Six in 10 reported that they stay 6 feet apart from others when in public.
"These results show that nearly all Oregonians understand it's important to wear a mask," said OHA Director Patrick Allen. "But fewer Oregonians believe they're at risk of getting sick, and too many people are socializing indoors in bigger groups."
Only four in 10 Oregonians, according to the survey, are "very worried" about the COVID-19 situation in the state, and fewer than one-quarter of them are worried about getting sick with the virus.
That number changes drastically in regards to the Latinx community, which has been disproportionately impacted by the illness.
According to the Lara Media study that surveyed the Latinx community, 72% of respondents said they were worried about someone they lived with contracting the virus.
Members of the Latinx community currently make up 40% of the state's COVID-19 cases, according to OHA, but only 13% of the state's overall population.
Both groups answered fairly evenly when asked about their willingness to speak with contract tracers, with the DHM poll finding 65% willing to share information and the Lara Media study reporting 47% would be willing to share information.
Those numbers are key for county officials trying to stem the tide of the virus that could eventually lead to more closures and restrictions if it's not brought under control.
By tracing infections, county health officials can find outbreaks before they spread.
"We've had people test positive who are uncooperative with our Health Department," Tucker said.
Some people are unwilling to take a tracer's phone call, while others are unwilling to provide information about their whereabouts during the time period they were contagious.
A person who is positive can feel well and still continue to spread the virus to others.
"You might feel just fine," Tucker said. "Maybe you think the test is not valid or you are waiting for a second test or a symptom, so why should you tell us who you were around and where you have been? But we have found people based on the answers others give us — they share the same social circle or that person is the only one to have contact with both cases — and we can get them down here to be tested."
The spread of the virus in Oregon has been linked to several factors, including workplace outbreaks, social gatherings and assisted living facilities. Young people under the age of 30 currently account for 37% of COVID-19 cases.
According to the survey, just 9% of Oregonians reported going to religious services while 42% have eaten in restaurants. About 2% reported attending a protest, and 7% said they had been to a bar or club.
Concern seems to also be split down party lines, with conservatives about half as likely to express concern about getting sick as liberals — 32% to 78%.
While there is not currently a cure for COVID-19, about 39% of Oregonians said they would definitely get vaccinated against the illness.
"We won't be able to prevent more infection, and get more schools and businesses open in Oregon, until more people act with urgency and avoid the social super-spreader gatherings that have driven COVID-19 transmission and disease in Oregon," Allen said.
